Major Arena Soccer League names ALT Sports Data as data distribution partner

ALT Sports Data will provide trading data and services to sports betting platforms.

US.- Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has named ALT Sports Data, a trading and consumer data provider, as its official data distribution partner. It will provide trading data and services to sports betting platforms.

Major Arena Soccer League’s 2022-23 season kicks off on Thanksgiving weekend and continues into early spring 2023. The indoor soccer league offers 168 regular season games. The partnership follows the recent announcement that Brazilian global football legend Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, known as Ronaldinho, will be joining MASL as a co-owner of a team.

President MASL Properties Rob Striar said: “Major Arena Soccer League and MASL Properties is excited to partner with ALT Sports Data and to bring these high skilled and scoring games to bettors. MASL games are ideal for betting with non-stop action and a great format. We look forward to partnering with ALT Sports Data and reaching new fans.”

Todd Ballard, CMO of ALT Sports Data, added: “As the official data partner for MASL, we will be able to add another layer to an already fast-paced and exciting league. Legal sports betting means more fans and greater engagement for MASL.”

In July, the sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena was selected as the official data distribution partner of Major League Soccer (MLS). IMG Arena’s technology is used for soccer data and fan engagement in MLS and MLS Next Pro.