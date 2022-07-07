IMG Arena selected as Major League Soccer’s official data distribution partner

The leading sports betting service and content hub’s technology will be used for soccer data and fan engagement in MLS and MLS Next Pro.

US.- The sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena has been selected as the official data distribution partner of Major League Soccer (MLS). IMG Arena’s technology will be used for soccer data and fan engagement in MLS and MLS Next Pro.

IMG Arena will offer MLS’s betting and media partners official data, content solutions, fan analytics, and marketing tools. MLS will launch three new live data feeds, which are targeted to enhance the fan experience through a series of brand-new digital, media and betting products.

The companies will launch digital products to use data, graphics, and insights on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS App and all MLS Club Sites.

President of IMG Arena Freddie Longe said: “We are incredibly proud and excited to have secured this agreement with MLS for an all-encompassing partnership that allows both parties to plan and work on a long-term strategy that will take us to the 2026 World Cup and beyond.”

“It is a partnership truly fit for the data age of sport and shows off the full capabilities of the IMG Arena product and service offering. Together, we will empower the future MLS universe.”

Chris Schlosser, Major League Soccer’s SVP of emerging ventures, added: “The extensive collaboration between MLS and IMG Arena will utilize the latest in digital marketing technology to drive fan growth for MLS and MLS Next Pro ahead of World Cup 2026 in North America.

“IMG Arena is a proven global leader in an ever-evolving sports betting landscape. We look forward to working with them to deliver the highest quality data for fans to power their MLS sports betting experiences.”

In January, IMG Arena obtained the official sports betting data and live streaming distribution rights to the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

IMG Arena becomes sports betting data supplier for Canada’s National Basketball League

IMG Arena was selected as the official sports betting data supplier of the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL Canada). The agreement starts in the 2022/23 season. IMG Arena’s technology will offer fans access to real-time data.

NBL Canada vice president of operations, Audley Stephenson, said: “This is an important step for NBL Canada as we move into the sports betting realm and it’s an honour to do so with such a respected and experienced partner in this space”.