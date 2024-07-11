Maine sports betting handle reaches $39.5m in June

Adjusted revenue came in at $3.4m.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $39.5m in June, almost the same as in May. According to the Maine Gambling Control Unit, revenue was $3.4m, slightly up the $3.3m reported in the previous month.

Maine legalised sports betting in November 2023. There are two licensed sports wagering operators: DraftKings and Caesars. In June, DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $3m in adjusted gross receipts from $33.2m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $421,712 in adjusted gross receipts from $6.3m.

Maine keeps 10 per cent of adjusted gross receipts in tax. June’s figures resulted in $342,513 paid to the state.

In April, Maine’s House of Representatives rejected a bill on tribal online gambling. It would have granted exclusive igaming rights to Maine’s Wabanaki tribes.