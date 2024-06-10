Maine sports betting handle reaches $39.9m in May

Revenue was down 19.5 per cent from the previous month.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $39.9m in May, up 4.2 per cent month-on-month (April: $38.3m). Revenue was $3.3m, down 19.5 per cent. The state collected $331,279 in tax, and player winnings totalled $36.3m.

Maine has two licensed sports wagering operators: DraftKings and Caesars. In May, DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $2.9m in adjusted gross receipts from $33.1m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $427,718 in adjusted gross receipts from $6.8m.

Total adjusted gross receipts for the five months to the end of May hit $19.9m ($17.8m at DraftKings and $2.1m at Caesars). Players spent $197.7m.

In April, Maine’s House of Representatives rejected a bill on tribal online gambling. It would have granted exclusive igaming rights to Maine’s Wabanaki tribes.