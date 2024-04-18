Maine House rejects online gambling bill

The bill had been revived by the Senate.

US.- Maine’s House of Representatives has rejected a bill on tribal online gambling. The bill, which had been revived by the Senate after being initially rejected by both chambers last week, would have granted exclusive igaming rights to Maine’s Wabanaki tribes.

the bill was rejected in the House by 75 voted to 70. It’s now uncertain if the bill has any future in the current session. Opponents raised concerns about potential gambling addiction and potential negative impacts on existing casino operators and state revenue streams.

