Maine sports betting handle reaches $38.1m in January

The handle was down 13.4 per cent compared to December.

US.- Maine´s sports betting handle was $38.1m in January, down 13.4 per cent compared to December’s $44.4m but 1.3 per cent ahead of November. Sports betting in the state launched on November 3. Adjusted gross receipts totalled $5.5m, 25 per cent ahead of December’s $4.4m.

DraftKings, which operates via a partnership with the Passamaquoddy tribe, generated $4.7m in adjusted gross receipts from $32.1m. Caesars, which partnered with the Penobscot, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq tribes, registered a monthly betting handle of $6.1m and reported $743,762 in adjusted gross receipts.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Sports betting is expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue for the state. Tax is applied at 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts.

The digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has secured a temporary licence from the Maine Gambling Control Unit to operate as an affiliate in the state.