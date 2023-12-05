Maine reports sports betting handle of $37m in opening month

Legal sports wagering launched in Maine on November 3.

US.- Bettors in Maine spent $37m on the first month of regulated sports betting in the state, according to the Maine Gambling Control Unit. Legal sports wagering launched in Maine on November 3.

Players won $32.7m from wagering during the first 27 days. After discounting $137,112 in voided bets and $82,342 in federal excise tax, this left adjusted gross receipts of $4.6m. The State of Maine Gambling Control Unit says $464,152 was collected in other taxes.

Only DraftKings and Caesars were live in November. Both launched on the market’s opening day. DraftKings, which is working with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $4.3m in adjusted gross receipts from a $30.5m handle. Caesars, which is working with three of the Wabanaki nations. reported adjusted gross receipts of $382,374 and a handle of $7.1m.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Sports betting is expected to generate between $3.8m and $6.9m in revenue for the state. Tax is applied at 10 per cent of adjusted gross sports wagering receipts.