Maine sports betting handle reaches $33.6m in February

The sports betting handle was down 13 per cent from January.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $33.6m in February, down 13 per cent from January ($38.1m). According to numbers provided by the Maine Gambling Control Unit, adjusted revenue was $4.6m, a decrease of 14.6 per cent compared to the previous month.

DraftKings, which operates via a partnership with the Passamaquoddy tribe, received more than $126m in wagers from November 2023 through February 2024. Meanwhile, Caesars Sportsbook took $27.6m in wagers during the same period.

Maine’s governor Janet Mills signed a law to legalise sports betting in May 2022, giving tribes exclusive rights to conduct online wagering. Online sportsbook operators are taxed at 10 per cent of adjusted revenue. This generated $425,500 in February.

Legislators in Maine have amended an online casino bill, Legislative Document 1777, which seeks to authorise online gambling exclusively through Wabanaki tribal nations. The proposed tax rate has been amended to 16 per cent.