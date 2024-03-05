Maine lawmakers amend online casino bill

Amendments include broadening the definition of igaming.

US.- Legislators in Maine have amended an online casino bill that they say is intended to generate economic opportunities for the state’s federally recognised tribes. Legislative Document 1777, sponsored by Rep Laura D. Supica, Sen Craig Hickman and others, seeks to authorise online gambling exclusively through Wabanaki tribal nations.

The bill initially proposed a 10 per cent tax rate. This has been amended to 16 per cent following a 7-1 vote in January. Further amendments discussed on Thursday include broadening the definition of igaming and allocating 1 per cent of revenue to support racing at state-sanctioned tracks.

Licences in Maine would be granted for four years at a cost of $200.000, with renewal options available. Igaming would be allowed for those aged 21 and older.

While LD 1777 has bipartisan support from House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross and Senate President Troy Jackson, Governor Janet Mills opposes the measure, citing concerns over tribal control. Originally introduced in 2023, LD 1777 was due to see a vote in January but this was delayed due to bomb threats against government facilities.