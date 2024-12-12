Maine sports betting handle reaches $51.9m in anniversary month

The state has collected $6m in tax revenue in the first year of legal sports betting.

US.- Maine’s sports betting handle was $51.9m in November, which marked the anniversary of the market opening in November 2023. The handle was up 51.9 per cent year-on-year but down a little from $52.3m in October. According to the Maine Gambling Control Unit, revenue was up 108 per cent month-on-month to over $8m.

DraftKings, partnered with the Passamaquoddy tribe, posted $7m in adjusted gross receipts from $44.7m in bets. Caesars, partnered with the Wabanaki nations Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, Mi’kmaq nation and Penobscot nation, reported $826,738 in adjusted gross receipts from $6.7m.

Maine’s first retail location is the Oddfellahs sports bar, which is owned by First Track Investments and provides sports betting through a partnership with Caesars Sportsbook. First Track Investments took a $472,840 handle during its third month of operations, while adjusted gross revenue was $99,309.

Milton Champion, executive director of the Maine Gambling Control Unit, told media that the first year of legal sports betting in Maine had generated $6m in tax revenue.