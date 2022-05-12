Lumière Place Casino rebranded as Horseshoe Saint Louis

Caesars Entertainment is updating the look of Horseshoe Saint Louis to align with their Horseshoe brand.

The former Lumière Place Casino has completed its rebranding and is now Horseshoe St. Louis under Caesars Entertainment’s administration.

US.- Caesars Entertainment’s Lumière Place Casino & Hotel has been rebranded as Horseshoe Saint Louis. Leaders from Horseshoe St. Louis and the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, presented the new entryway sign at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Changes at the Missouri venue include a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage and a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting and new slot options.

According to the company, the design team incorporated a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colours, and the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography to keep with Horseshoe’s classic sophistication. A new Starbucks will follow.

See also: Isle Casino Hotel Black Hawk to take on Horseshoe branding

“We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” Brian Marsh, senior vice president and general manager of Horseshoe St. Louis. “We’ve received nothing but positive feedback for the brand and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to the legendary Horseshoe.”

“Horseshoe’s investment not only means a new look for this anchor riverfront institution, it also means more jobs for our metro and more activity on Laclede’s Landing,” Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., said in a press release. “Rebranding as Horseshoe signals a commitment to our city, to our north riverfront, and to our efforts to promote the type of destination entertainment that all great downtowns have in common.”

See also: Missouri sports betting bill stalls in Senate