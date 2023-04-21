Low6 named official free-to-play gaming provider for NHL

The sports gamification firm has signed a partnership with the National Hockey League.

US.- Sports gamification company Low6 has signed a partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) to become an official free-to-play gaming provider of the sports league.

Jamie Mitchell, Low6 CEO and co-founder, said: “We are thrilled that Low6 has been selected as a free-to-play games provider for the NHL. Over the next two years, we will be providing highly innovative games, actionable data and a whole heap of fun for users. We look forward to working with the NHL and their commercial partners in activating revenue throughout our gamification suite.”

Various NHL-Low6 games have been launched in the last three months, including NHL Stats Streak presented by SAP, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series and NHL All-Star Bingo and the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate, and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Geico.

In 2022, Low6 signed multiple deals. The company signed a partnership with sports betting and media company Rivalry to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.