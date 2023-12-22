Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $356.5m in November

The sports betting handle was up 15 per cent from October’s $308.6m.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $356.5m in November, up 15 per cent from October’s $308.6m. Some $322.9m was spent online while $33.5m was bet at retail sportsbooks.

Retail sports wagering revenue was $1.3m, down 58.85 per cent from October and down 32.55 per cent year-over-year. Online sports betting revenue was $18.1m. Promotional spending for mobile sports betting was $9.8m. Just over $3.2m was collected by the state of Louisiana in taxes.

Cordish Companies breaks ground on new Louisiana casino

LRGC Gaming Investors, a subsidiary of The Cordish Companies, has broken ground for its first land-based casino in Louisiana. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, in Bossier City, is a $270m construction project on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel expected to open in 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by The Cordish Companies principal Jon Cordish, was attended by Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock, State Representative Sam L. Jenkins, Jr., Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler, and Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, along with regional officials and business, community and tourism leaders.