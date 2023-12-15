Cordish Companies breaks ground on new Louisiana casino

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.

US.- LRGC Gaming Investors, a subsidiary of The Cordish Companies, has broken ground for its first land-based casino in Louisiana. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, in Bossier City, is a $270m construction project on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel expected to open in 2025.

The groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by The Cordish Companies principal Jon Cordish, was attended by Louisiana State Senator Barrow Peacock, State Representative Sam L. Jenkins, Jr., Bossier City Mayor Thomas Chandler, and Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, along with regional officials and business, community and tourism leaders.

The project is expected to generate $35m in gaming tax revenues for the City of Bossier and more than $168m in gaming tax revenues for the State of Louisiana in the first five years of operation. Annually it will generate $34m in salaries, wages and tips, create approximately 750 new construction jobs and approximately 750 permanent gaming and hospitality jobs for local and regional residents, as well as contract opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

Jon Cordish, chairman of The Cordish Companies, said: “Today marks an incredibly special day for my family and The Cordish Companies as we continue to expand our Live! brand in the Southeast region of the country with the development of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

“With the first land-based casino in the market, Live! Casino will be a transformative development that will bring a first-class gaming and entertainment experience to millions of visitors, create significant new jobs, and generate millions of dollars in economic benefits for the community for generations to come. I’d like to thank state and local officials, in particular Mayor Chandler and Ronnie Johns, for their continued support for this project.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will span over 47,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring 1,000+ slots, electronic table games and live-action table games. The property also aims to host a sportsbook, a 550-room upscale hotel, a resort-style pool, a fitness centre and a 25,000-square-foot Event Center.