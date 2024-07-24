Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $212m in June

The handle increased 30.8 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $212m in June, 30.8 per cent higher than the same month last year, but 17.4 per cent less than in May this year. Some $195.8m was spent online and $16.2m at retail sportsbooks.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported that revenue reached $26.2m, up 109.6 per cent year-on-year but 21.8 per cent lower than May. Parlay betting generated $15.6m in online revenue and $594,920 in retail revenue.

