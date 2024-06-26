Louisiana Gaming Control Board appoints Christopher Hebert as chairman

Hebert has served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Louisiana for over 19 years.

US.- Louisiana governor Jeff Landry has announced the appointment of Christopher Hebert as the chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. He is the first African-American to serve as chairman.

Hebert has served as an assistant attorney general for the State of Louisiana for over 19 years and was director of the Gaming Division for the previous eight years. He also served as section chief of the Litigation and Adjudications Sections.

Under his leadership, the Attorney General’s Office assisted the Louisiana Gaming Control Board in creating the regulations for sports wagering in Louisiana. He was also instrumental in creating the Problem Gambling Resource Services (PGRS) programme, which is led by the Louisiana Department of Justice, Gaming Division, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Behavioral Health.

Hebert is a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law and the National Council on Problem Gambling. He is also a board member of the Louisiana Bar Foundation and a House of Delegates member for the Louisiana State Bar Association.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Christopher Hebert as the chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. He has the experience and background needed to properly regulate such a large industry,” Landry said. “I look forward to the great work he will do for our State and our economy.”

Hebert said: “Proper regulation of the gaming industry is crucial at a time in which gaming revenue continues to be a substantial part of our state’s economy. I am both humbled and honored that Governor Landry has tapped me as the first African-American chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and I vow to continue the hard work of previous chairmen in ensuring that gaming is free from criminal and corrupt elements.

“We will continue to regulate in a fair manner which ensures that our gaming licensees are able to operate in an environment that generates healthy revenue for the state through economic development.”

Hebert holds a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center, where he was given an Distinguished Alumni award in 2022.

