Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $256.7m in May

The handle increased 32.6 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $256.7m in May, up 31.6 per cent higher than the same month last year. Some $238.3m was spent online and $18.4m at retail sportsbooks.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board reported that revenue reached $33.5m, up 18.8 per cent year-on-year and marginally ahead of $33m in April. Revenue from online sports betting totalled $31.2m, while retail’s share was $2.3m. Tax collection reached $5.5m from online betting and $244,950 from retail.

Basketball was the most popular sport to bet online on, with $2.2m reported in revenue. Baseball took top spot in the retail sector with revenue of $479,857. For the year to date, wagers stand at $3.12bn: $2.85bn in online bets and $275.6m in retail wagers. Revenue was $361.8m, $333.4m from online betting and $28.5m from retail wagering.