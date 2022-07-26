Louisiana sports betting handle down again in June

Louisiana saw its fifth month with a drop in its handle.

Louisiana’s retail and online sports betting handle came in at $132.4m.

US.- Louisiana’s sports betting handle was $132.4m in June, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That makes June the fifth month in a row to see a decline.

The figure was down 22.6 per cent from the $171.1m wagered in May. The seven online sportsbooks in Louisiana took $113.9m in bets, while retail sportsbooks were responsible for $18.5m.

Louisiana sportsbooks took $10.8m in gross revenue: mobile operators $10.5m and retail sportsbooks $149,244. The win rate for retail sports betting operators in the state was just 0.8 per cent in June.

The state collected $1.4m in taxes, down from $2.7m in May. Since the October 31 retail sports betting launch, Louisiana has generated $14m in sports betting taxes.

Louisiana’s mobile sports betting market opened on January 28 following the launch of sports betting at land-based casinos in October. The opening weekend saw more than 3.4m geolocation transactions, according to GeoComply.

There are 16 retail operators and seven mobile, including major brands like BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

