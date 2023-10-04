Ohio casinos and racinos report $194.8m in revenue in August

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has released figures for the month.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $194.8m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down from a record $196m in August 2022 and down 4.3 per cent from July 2023.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $82.3m, down from $84.3m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $22.1m, Jack Cleveland Casino $22.3m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $19.6m and Hollywood Toledo $18.3m.

The state’s seven racinos generated $112.5m. MGM Northfield Park recorded $26m, Miami Valley Gaming $19.1m, Scioto Downs $18.5m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.2m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13.2m, Hollywood Dayton $13.5m and Belterra Park $6.9m. So far in 2023, the casinos and racinos have generated $1.6bn in gambling revenue, up from $1.58bn in the first eight months of last year.

Sports betting in Ohio

Ohio‘s combined retail and online sports betting handle was $380m in August, up 14.4 per cent from the $331.1m registered in July. Online sports betting was responsible for 96 per cent of the handle, with retail sportsbooks bringing in over $14m in wagers, up nearly $2m from July. Ohioans have placed over $4.5bn in bets in 2023.