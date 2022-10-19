Lottery.com names Edward Moffly as interim CFO

Moffly will replace Harry Dhaliwal, who has resigned from the role after serving on a temporary basis since July.

US.- The US lottery broker and information portal Lottery.com has appointed Edward Moffly as interim chief financial officer. Moffly will replace Harry Dhaliwal, who has resigned after serving on a temporary basis since July.

Moffly is the founder of Moveo, a transportation network company, where he has served as managing director since October 2018. Previously, he was the founder and interim CFO of Hygea Health Holdings. Moffly was also the founder and COO of Denarii Systems.

Sohail Quraeshi was has been appointed as chief executive of Lottery.com and Vladimir Klechtchev and Amer Rustom as new outside directors. They join director Richard Kivel, who is now chairman of the board, fulfilling Nasdaq’s requirements for at least three members on the board.

In July, the firm announced that co-founder Lawrence DiMatteo had resigned as chief executive officer. DiMatteo now serves as senior advisor to the board.

Lottery.com allows players to buy tickets for lotteries such as the US Mega Millions and Powerball. In 2021, Lottery.com entered Ukraine in a deal with the state lottery operator, MSL, one of the largest gaming groups in Eastern Europe, to distribute select Lottery.com products.