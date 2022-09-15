Lohith Chittajallu, Endorphina: “We’ve gotten a certification or a new license every three weeks”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Endorphina’s Sales Manager highlighted his strategy to reach the Hispanic markets, ahead of the next edition of SBC Barcelona.

Exclusive interview.- The countdown has already begun for the next edition of SBC Barcelona, which will take place from September 20 to 22 in Spain. As part of the preparations for his participation and in an exclusive dialogue with Focus Gaming News, Lohith Chittajallu, Sales Manager at Endorphina, details the company’s news. He highlights the arrival in new Hispanic markets, such as Spain and Argentina, while anticipating new game releases.

Endorphina returns this year to SBC Barcelona and has been shortlisted at the SBC Awards in the Employer of the Year category. How do you prepare for this event, and what does this opportunity represent for you?

The 2022 year has been very exciting for Endorphina as we’ve entered several regulated markets. With Spain being one of them, this year at SBC Barcelona is filled with high hopes and expectations. We look forward to seizing the opportunity and showcasing our games portfolio to local operators at our booth H5.

This year hasn’t slowed down either regarding the awards and nominations. With already winning “The Best Slot Provider” of the year and several others, the nomination for “Employer of the Year” is a testament to Endorphina’s team efforts and motivation.

At SBC Barcelona Summit you will be part of one of the talks at the event, “A round table on India market entry”, What will be the main topics to be discussed at this conference?

I always felt that round table panels are a great place to streamline your ideas with the panellists’ expertise. I handle Asian Operations and see it as a great place to discuss “Go-to-market” strategies, compliance & implications, and payment systems.

With high growth in players worldwide, it is important to foresee the difficulties and challenges when handling mass markets such as Asia. I hope the panel enlightens further on understanding and tackling such challenges and helping to both develop and deliver better player engagement to players and operators.

Given the great competition in the online market, what do you think are the keys to achieving user engagement?

I don’t think there is a standard formula for achieving user engagement in today’s competitive market advancements. It all comes down to adapting to the player’s interests and collaborating with the operator’s requirements. Because that’s the space where we can understand and study the essential developments required for achieving user engagement.

“Spanish-speaking regulated markets have been one of our primary targets.” Lohith Chittajallu, Sales Manager at Endorphina.

But as for Endorphina, we’re a premium online slot provider. Our constant advancements within in-game features, customization, & handing over selective choices to the players help our player retention and brand equity among our operators.

This year, Endorphina has expanded its business in Spain, signed an agreement with Latamwin and your games are now available in Argentina. And the year is not over yet! What do these achievements represent for you?

Spanish-speaking regulated markets have been one of our primary targets this year. Endorphina games are already on top charts with our Columbian partners, and I can see the same trend in the Spanish and Argentinian markets.

It’s definitely been an exciting couple of months to watch our games pass all the required certifications and license requirements in these markets. Now I hope to make the best of this opportunity and provide our Spanish players and partners with the best possible gaming experience.

What other plans do you have for the rest of the year?

This year, Endorphina is on a market expansion quest. On average, we’ve gotten a certification or a new license every three weeks! This is due to some new additions to the Endorphina team and the proper streamlining of work.

In addition to keeping up with our market expansions, we are also planning to release more streamlined games to these specific markets. So this means our players can enjoy titles from a diverse portfolio of 100+ games and countless unique slot features.