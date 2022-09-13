Endorphina introduces its newest slot, Dynamite Miner

This slot has five reels and three rows with 20 fixed paylines.

Press Release.- Endorphina‘s new slot machine transports players to a rocky and remote area, to a mining cave that has been abandoned, although it still remains intact and full of tools to explore the hidden treasures.

The challenge: use the few dynamite that remains, carefully and strategically. From each play, it is possible to trigger two scenarios. It is possible to produce such an explosion that will reveal a special part of the cave with hidden crystals; as well as the cave could collapse and crumble, leaving you with nothing.

Entitled Dynamite Miner, this slot has five reels and three rows with 20 fixed paylines. When the WILD is not part of a winning combination, it explodes and destroys all adjacent symbols.

Matching symbols must be on adjacent paylines and reels, starting from the far left. SCATTER symbols count anywhere on the reels. Three or more SCATTER symbols trigger free spins with increased cascading multipliers. Cascading multipliers are applied to winning combinations during free games. Free games can be won again during the feature.

The new game is a cascading reel slot game. Players can double their winnings up to 10 times during the Classic Risk Game. Bonus Pop is also available in this game.

This Endorphina’s new slot takes place in Ancient Egypt, where players can eagerly explore the special age with great possibilities to win big. Stories of abundance, wealth, and power swarm through this Endorphina slot, and lucky players have the opportunity to create that rich life all for themselves.

The slot features the Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and notable Julius Caesar himself to help players along the way uncover some hidden riches buried within the pyramids.

Gretta Kochkonyan, Endorphina’s Head of Account Management, shares a few words on the new release: “Half of the year already passed and we are ready to show you the world of Ceasar and Kleopatra. Enjoy Endorphina’s 10th anniversary with the first Egyptian game named Glory of Egypt. There will be mechanics where scatters triggers free spins and retrigger them again also during the free spins. The Scatter also acts as a wild symbol and can substitute other symbols.”

This Egyptian slot machine has 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 paylines. Players can easily come across the gorgeous Wild symbol – Cleopatra and our Scatter as the blazing ship. A persuasive Bonus Pop feature helps players make the most of their spins, as there are many Egyptian symbols dancing on the reels. 10 Free Games are also triggered by 3 scatter symbols if players can land them. There’s also a possibility to risk it all in an Egyptian-themed Risk Game.

Endorphina hopes players will take this chance to uncover some of its ancient riches inside their newest Glory of Egypt slot.