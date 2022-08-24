Endorphina strengthens its presence in Latam through Latamwin

Endorphina Games will launch new slot content in Latin America through a partnership with Latamwin.

Press release.- Endorphina Games, the leading B2B online slots provider, will soon launch new slots content in Latin America with the help of Latamwin, a leading technology solution for online gaming platforms and businesses. This new partnership will be mutually beneficial as Endorphina will begin its expansion on the continent, while Latamwin successfully brings its players exciting new slots content.

Wilfred Adelsdorfer, CEO of Latamwin shares a few words about the new alliance: “It is a great pride for us that Endorphina joins Latamwin as a provider of our platform since it is a well-known company, which meets the best industry standards and also has a very attractive game portfolio. We are sure that our users will like this alliance, they will greatly enjoy this new integration.”

Zdenek Llosa, senior sales manager at Endorphina, also added a few words: “We are very excited to announce our latest partnership with experienced iGaming company Latamwin. We continue with our commitment to strengthen our position in South America and their experience in the market combined with our games will ensure that it is a win-win experience for all. We are happy to increase our audience with more regional players and let them enjoy our most popular tiles including the return of our Ninja and our new releases Fisher King, Cyber ​​Wolf and Book of Vlad.”

Endorphina releases its newest slot, Book of Vlad

Endorphina‘s newest slot takes place deep within the mountains, with a majestic castle surrounded by gargoyles. Only the most daring players can be granted access to this dark castle belonging to a stunning creature.

Book of Vlad is a legendary slot set to spook and provide thrills to all players who seek to spin their luck inside this vampire-themed slot game – with 5-reels and 3-rows with 10 pay lines. The stunning creature has written out his story for all to explore and experience.

If beautiful gothic horror, beautiful vampires, deadly creatures, and huge demonic wins are within your style of play, Endorphina’s new Book of Vlad slot may be perfect for you. Stay thirsty and try Endorphina’s newest slot today.