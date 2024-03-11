Live Solutions and iGP join forces for seamless integration

Content from the Live Solutions’ streaming platform “Multiplayer Live” will now be distributed by iGaming Deck.

Press release.- Live Solutions has announced a strategic integration with iGP, a prominent player in the online gaming industry.

Content from the Live Solutions’ streaming platform “Multiplayer Live” will now be distributed by iGaming Deck, iGP’s recently launched aggregator solution, to operator partners. This will include such classic casino games as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Dragon Tiger and Fan Tan.

iGaming Deck is a cloud-based centralised hub offering an extensive collection of online casino games and providing seamless integration into any gaming website through a single API.

With a continuously expanding library of more than 10,000 games, including titles developed by both established brands and innovative up-and-coming studios, igaming Deck is a powerful solution for operators across the globe. Built on iGP’s core platform, this stable base has enabled a feature-rich solution, giving access to game providers’ promotional features like never before.

Live Solutions’ platform uses high-quality video streaming to offer all the excitement of real-life casino tables, providing more than 3,500 table hosts speaking 55 languages.

Its online table games transcend the live dealer experience, with players and table hosts interacting with each other, via live streams, at multiplayer tables in multiple languages.

Jean-Pierre Houareau, CEO at Live Solutions said: “We are thrilled to announce this integration with iGP, which represents a significant milestone for Live Solutions. We want to give our games as wide an audience as possible and working with iGaming Deck will achieve that goal.”

Inesa Glazaite, COO, at iGaming Platform, followed: “igaming Deck is designed to deliver a flexible and effortless solution for operators and their customers. Our single API ensures seamless integration and our constantly growing games library is unique in offering detailed information on each slot.

“Working with an innovative content provider such as Live Solutions enables us to maintain our high standards. As a constantly evolving tech company, we will shortly be releasing new features to make iGaming Deck even more responsive and accessible.”