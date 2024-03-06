iGP launches Road to Lisbon crypto campaign at SBC Summit Rio

‘Road to Lisbon’ campaign promotes iGP’s new cryptocurrency solutions which will launch later this year.

Press release.- iGP has officially kick-started its ‘Road to Lisbon’ campaign to promote its exciting new cryptocurrency solutions which will launch later this year.

Taking place over the next six months, iGP will be showcasing its diverse product portfolio and platform technology at several key events across Latin America and Europe, culminating at SBC Summit 2024 in Lisbon in September.

During the international roadshow, which starts in Rio de Janeiro this week, the iGP team will demo its upcoming tailored solutions for crypto operators, as well fiat currency, which will assist entrepreneurs and established businesses to maximise opportunities in regions including the burgeoning Brazilian iGaming landscape.

iGP will also be showcasing its sportsbook offering and games hub, igaming Deck, ensuring a fully rounded offering. iGaming Deck offers a complete entertainment solution for an improved customer experience with over 10,000 games delivered through a single API for seamless integrations.

To celebrate the launch of the roadshow iGP has partnered with The Power Plugin to give away a shirt signed by the late, great Brazilian footballing legend Pelé. To be in with a chance of winning delegates must visit stand D160 at SBC Summit Rio. In keeping with the theme, those sharing their crypto wallet details will also be in with a chance of winning an NFT with a value of up to $1,000.

To discover more about iGP, the industry’s hidden gem, or book a meeting at SBC Summit Rio or an upcoming event please email [email protected].

Michael Baker Mosley, CMO, iGP, said: “At iGP, we understand that there is room in the industry to create and offer solutions that can be faster, more interesting and more accessible. From reliable, properly built technology to developing unique event experiences, we are on a continuous and upward trajectory across 2024.

“We have the products, the people and the passion to give operators what they deserve and what they need to compete better. Between now and Lisbon, we have a lot to share.”