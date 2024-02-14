iGP unveils renegade creators F*Bastards as latest igaming Deck partner

iGP partners with F*Bastards, renowned for their unique online slot titles, enhancing iGP’s aggregation platform.

Press release.- iGP, a creator and provider of igaming solutions, has agreed to a deal with F*Bastards that will see the studio’s unique brand of online slot titles integrated into iGP’s aggregation platform, igaming Deck.

F*Bastards is an emerging force in game development with its team described as renegades, rule-breakers and game-changers, who believe in shaking up the industry like a perfectly mixed martini.

The Cypriot company has released several hugely popular tongue-in-cheek titles including Bad Babushkas, Football Hooligans and Demon Slayer. F*Bastards will release 12 exciting new titles In 2024 including Spin Villa, East London Boys and Sit’N Win.

The collaboration also heralds the introduction of F*Bastards Arcades, a nostalgic collection of upcoming slot titles that draw inspiration from classic slot machines that once captivated audiences in Germany, Italy, Romania, the UK, Lithuania, and the Netherlands.

iGP’s centralised aggregation hub plays host to a collection of more than 5000 titles from the igaming industry’s leading suppliers. igaming Deck also boasts a dedicated back office which allows operators to manage game operations and monitor player activity.

Elliott Banks, sales director at iGP, said: “We are delighted to welcome F*Bastards into the fold as the newest studio on our iGaming Deck aggregation platform. This team has a huge future ahead of them. There are very few suppliers out there that are pushing boundaries on all fronts, injecting fun, energy and a hint of cheekiness into their releases.”

Matt Feretto, chief operation officer at F*Bastards, said: “The F*Bastards crew is thrilled to announce yet another dynamic partnership, this time with one of the fastest-growing names in the igaming platform arena.

“Our commitment to shaking up the industry with edgy, unconventional approaches aligns perfectly with our partner’s rapid rise. Together, we’re set to redefine the gaming experience, proving once again that when it comes to innovation and growth, we play by our own rules.”

This partnership signifies iGP’s continued commitment to diversify its offerings, providing a unique gaming experience through innovative collaborations. Stay tuned for the exciting journey ahead.