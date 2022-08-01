Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host job fair

Positions are available in different areas.

The event will be held tomorrow to seek staff for the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!

US.- Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania will host a job fair tomorrow (Wednesday, August 3) to hire for positions open at its Hempfield venue. The hiring event is to be held at the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!.

The $2.5m, 7,000-square-foot new event and entertainment space that has an adjustable layout and capacity for 780 people. Launched in June, it’s located on the second floor of the venue, near the restaurant Sports & Social Steel City, PBR Cowboy Bar and the poker room. The venue will be available for corporate functions, weddings, concerts and special events.

Positions are available in areas such as security ambassadors, facilities attendants, slot technicians, table games dealers, restaurant hosts, food servers, bussers, barbacks, banquet servers and PBR entertainers.

In December, the Pennsylvania venue announced new additions to its gaming offerings. They include FanDuel FanCave, a new poker room, reconfigured high-limit room, and new electronic gaming tables (EGTs). The 826-square-foot space offers betting terminals and a sports lounge.

Pennsylvania reports record annual gaming revenue

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests generated a record $5bn in revenue for the fiscal year 2021/2022 ended June 30. The figure is about 30 per cent higher than the $3.9bn recorded in the previous fiscal year.

The estimated combined tax revenue for the fiscal year passed $2bn for the first time. The previous high was $1.59bn in the previous year.

The PGCB noted that the revenue increase from the previous fiscal year can be attributed to a record high in table games revenue, along with continued growth in the sports wagering, igaming and video gaming terminal (VGT) revenue.

