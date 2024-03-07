Lithuania plans new rules for gambling operators

The draft amendments will be submitted to parliament in the spring session.

Operators will be required to monitor players who lose large sums.

Lithuania.- The Finance Ministry has said that it plans to submit legislative amendments that would introduce more rules for gambling operators. Vilija Petronienė, a senior adviser at the ministry’s Financial Markets Policy Department, said the amendments would require new responsible gambling measures including enhanced monitoring of players who lose large sums.

Petronienė said the amendments would also expand the national gambling supervisory authority’s powers of supervision. He told the parliamentary Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that the draft amendment to the country’s Gaming Law will be submitted to the government this week or next. After government approval, they will be submitted to parliament in the spring session.

The move follows the high profile case of Šarūnas Stepukonas, a former partner at the BaltCap Infrastructure Fund, who embezzled millions of euros to gamble at casinos.

Meanwhile, MPs have proposed amendments that would tighten advertising restrictions from 2025. Around 50 MPs, mainly from the ruling Homeland Union party, are said to have signed a call for a ban on gambling sponsorship of any public events, activities or natural or legal persons.

The names or logos of gambling brands would not be allowed to appear at sports venues or on athletes’ clothing.