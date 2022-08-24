Lincoln City’s Chris Maguire suspended for betting misconduct

Maguire is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches.

The Lincoln City player has been charged with a breach of FA betting rules

UK.- Lincoln City Football Club has announced that it has suspended striker Chris Maguire due to a charge of betting misconduct. Maguire is alleged to have breached FA rules, which forbid anyone involved in football from league level eight up to place bets on any football matches anywhere in the world.

The FA said in a statement: “It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.”

A former Scotland international player, Maguire joined League One team Lincoln City after three years at Sunderland FC. He has also played for Aberdeen, Bury, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Oxford United.

The club confirmed that he has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice.

A group of football fans in the UK has launched a petition that aims to collect more than a million signatures to call for an end to all gambling sponsorship in English football. The move comes ahead of the UK’s delayed gambling white paper and ahead of a Premier League vote on voluntary limited restrictions.

The Footballers Supporters Against Gambling Adverts campaign is being led by recovering gambling addicts and families who have been affected by gambling-related suicide. It wants all football clubs in all leagues to drop gambling sponsorships and reject future deals.

Campaigns such as The Big Step have also made similar calls. Premier League clubs are due to vote next month on whether to voluntarily agree to phase out front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship, but its proposal would allow advertising to remain in other placements. A majority of 14 clubs would need to agree for the plan to advance.