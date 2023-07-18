Light & Wonder takes on content from DreamSpin

The Dutch regulator said it was pleased with the level of response.

Content developed by DreamSpin will be distributed via the OpenGaming platform.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has added content from the slot studio DreamSpin to its OpenGaming platform.

Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder, said: “Streamers play a huge role in the iGaming ecosystem and are highly influential when engaging with players. It’s refreshing to see two of the industry’s leading content creators look to their audiences to help them build great new games. We are thrilled to have DreamSpin on our platform, and we can’t wait to deliver their games to operators and players worldwide.”

Josh Green, founder of DreamSpin, added: “We are extremely excited to turn our ideas and vision for thrilling gameplay into reality. It’s a pleasure to work closely with Light & Wonder, the OpenGaming platform is the perfect fit to distribute our games, tapping into their extensive global reach. We were greatly encouraged by Light & Wonder’s enthusiasm to work with us after it was clear we shared the same vision of how we want to present and position our games studio.”

Light & Wonder recently added Bang Bang Games content to its OpenGaming platform. Founded in 2020, Bang Bang Games’ titles include Super Cash Drop, Jokrz Wild UltraNudge, and Rainbow Power Potz UltraNudge. It has also expanded its multi-year global licensing deal with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE).