Light & Wonder adds Bang Bang Games titles to OpenGaming platform

The gaming studio’s content has been added to the content aggregation platform.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has added Bang Bang Games content to its OpenGaming content aggregation platform. Exclusive content developed by Bang Bang Games will be distributed to global network of operators.

Founded in 2020, Bang Bang Games’ titles include Super Cash Drop, Jokrz Wild UltraNudge, and Rainbow Power Potz UltraNudge.

Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder, said: “Bang Bang Games is an up-and-coming studio that fills us with excitement. We could not be more delighted to have them on board as our latest OpenGaming platform partner. We are looking forward to rolling out some truly first-class content from this team and we’re confident that our operator partners will agree that the addition of Bang Bang’s games will be a real boost to their offerings.”

Frank McPolin, CEO at Bang Bang Games, added: “We have worked with Light and Wonder, and more specifically Playzido for a number of years now on various development projects and couldn’t be more excited to finally be offering our own game portfolio through this incredible technology. The opportunity to bring a packed roadmap of brand-new exclusive games to the Playzido network is very exciting! We can’t wait to start distributing our awesome games to the wider audience base that Light & Wonder brings us.”

SciPlay Corporation forms committee to consider Light & Wonder offer

SciPlay Corporation announced that its board of directors formed a special committee of independent directors to review an acquisition proposal from Light & Wonder. The committee is co-chaired by Gerald Cohen and April Henry, with Michael Marchetti and William Thompson serving as members.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Light & Wonder would acquire SciPlay’s remaining 17 per cent equity interest for a cash price of $20.00 per share. The company cautioned its shareholders that neither the board nor the special committee has made any decision with respect to the proposal.