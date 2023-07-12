Light & Wonder expands Warner Bros licensing deal

Light & Wonder’s in-house game development will offer titles through the OpenGaming ecosystem.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has expanded its multi-year global licensing deal with Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE). Light & Wonder’s in-house game development teams will offer titles through the OpenGaming ecosystem. Willy Wonka: World of Wonka game, which has been a physical slot machine for decades on casino floors, will be available online.

Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “The Warner Bros. Discovery brand portfolio is legendary, and our partnership has led to the creation of some of the world’s most popular casino content, including Willy Wonka: World of Wonka.

“To bring this title online for the first time is incredibly exciting and we can’t wait to deliver for our operator partners and their players. This is a huge step forward in terms of presenting our omni-channel vision to the world, as we continue to develop the most entertaining branded content available anywhere on the market.”

