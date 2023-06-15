Light & Wonder promotes two igaming executives

Katie Byers has been named senior vice president of people capability and Daniel O’Donoghue chief operating officer for igaming.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has announced two new iGaming executive appointments. Katie Byers has been named senior vice president of People Capability while Daniel O’Donoghue is the firm’s new chief operating officer for iGaming.

Byers joined the company in 2021 as chief human resources officer for iGaming. Meanwhile, O’Donoghue arrived at the company in February 2022 as vice president of transformation.

Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming at Light & Wonder, said: “Daniel and Katie have both delivered invaluable contributions to the business over the previous 12 months, and I’m thrilled to be recognizing their achievements and promoting these two invaluable members of our executive leadership team.”

Light & Wonder has recently appointed Niaz Nejad as managing director of gaming for the Americas. In her new role, Nejad will provide insights into game development stages, make decisions in the project environment and support the company’s cross-platform integration.

Meanwhile, the company has announced an agreement with Shift4 Payments that allows it to integrate its AToM cashless table-top debit technology with Shift4’s payment processing software. Players are able to access their funds without needing cash and without having to leave the table during gameplay.

SciPlay Corporation forms committee to consider Light & Wonder offer

The digital games developer SciPlay Corporation announced that its board of directors has formed a special committee of independent directors to review the acquisition proposal from Light & Wonder. The committee is co-chaired by Gerald Cohen and April Henry, with Michael Marchetti and William Thompson serving as members.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Light & Wonder would acquire SciPlay’s remaining 17 per cent equity interest for a cash price of $20.00 per share. The company cautioned its shareholders that neither the board nor the special committee has made any decision with respect to the proposal.