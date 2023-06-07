Light & Wonder signs deal with Shift4 Payments

Players will be able to access their funds without needing cash.

Light & Wonder’s AToM cashless table-top payment technology will be integrated with Shift4’s payment processing software.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has announced an agreement with Shift4 Payments that will allow the company to integrate its AToM cashless table-top debit technology with Shift4’s payment processing software.

Players will be able to access their funds without needing cash and without having to leave the table during gameplay.

Global Gaming, TablesSVP Mike McKiski said: “Integrating Shift4’s payment processing capabilities allows us to drive greater value and retention for our customers and a better experience for players.”

Shift4 SVP of new verticals Anthony Perez added: “Shift4 is transforming commerce across various industries with a simplified payment experience that seamlessly integrates into leading technology solutions. Light & Wonder is a leader in cashless solutions for casinos, and Shift4 is excited to enhance the player experience for its customers.

“We are quickly growing our presence in the gaming space with our ability to deliver both card-present and card-not-present solutions, and this agreement further enhances our capabilities for our casino customers.”

