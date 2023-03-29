Light & Wonder names Nejad as managing director of gaming for the Americas

Nejad will make decisions in the project environment and support the cross-platform integration.

US.- Gaming supplier Light & Wonder has appointed Niaz Nejad as managing director of gaming for the Americas. In her new role, Nejad will provide insights into game development stages, make decisions in the project environment and support the company’s cross-platform integration.

With over 25 years of experience, Nejad most recently worked as SVP and head of marketing for Aristocrat Gaming where she led the firm’s overall brand and marketing strategy. She has also served as COO for the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission. In that position, she guided the strategic direction, corporate portfolio, digital transformation and revenue forecasts.

Siobhan Lane, Light & Wonder CEO of Gaming, said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Niaz within our industry for many years, and I know her values, industry and business experience, as well as her people-centric leadership approach are the perfect fit for our team. As we continue to grow in the Americas, and around the world, I can think of no one better than Niaz to help strategically lead us in the right direction.”

Light & Wonder has expanded its partnership with The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. The firm integrated its loyalty and customer engagement platform into the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians’ casinos in California. The solution will be available at the Spotlight 29 Casino and Tortoise Rock Casino venues.

The platform offers new features and the possibility to configure and manage different characteristics such as customer tiers, currencies that can be earned or gifted, and the operations that participate. The venues will also be able to configure a range of offers and promotions.