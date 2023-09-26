Leading the way: Soft2Bet at SBC Summit Barcelona

Soft2Bet takes centre stage at SBC Summit Barcelona, impressing with a revamped exhibition stand and thought leadership during key panel discussions, setting the stage for future industry collaborations.

Press release.- Soft2Bet continues to dominate igaming events, this time with a comprehensive presence at the SBC Summit Barcelona.

Held from September 19-21, the event featured industry leaders, panel discussions, and cutting-edge solutions, with Soft2Bet stealing the spotlight.

Unveiling a new look at stand SB36

Soft2Bet’s redesigned, larger exhibition stand SB36 was an epicentre of innovation, gathering attention from attendees and industry experts. The company showcased its comprehensive kit of solutions, placing a particular emphasis on its unique gamification technology.

Soft2Bet’s thought leadership

While the exhibit showcased the company’s technological prowess, Soft2Bet’s thought leadership was also displayed at the Summit’s key panel discussions.

Uri Poliavich, Soft2Bet’s CEO, participated in the SBC Leaders Summit on September 19th, delving into “Behind Closed Doors – Economics, Investment, and Regulation”.

The panel was moderated by Anton Kaszubowski and featured esteemed speakers, including Pontus Lindvall (Betsson Group), Daniel Taylor (Flutter Entertainment), Paris Smith (Former CEO, Pinnacle), Gustaf Hagman (LeoVegas), and Joanne Whittaker (Betfred).

Uri Poliavich reflected on the panel, saying, “SBС and Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, put on a great annual event and for me it was a good personal experience interacting with industry CEO-peers.”

On September 20th, Lisa Isaksson, Soft2Bet’s head of regulatory and compliance, added another layer of expertise by sharing insights during the panel on “Financial Risks and Rewards of Expanding into New Gambling Markets.” Isaksson noted, “To be truly successful in new markets, we need to marry robust compliance frameworks with agile business strategies.”

A hub for networking and future collaborations

The Summit was not just about showcasing products and sharing insights. Soft2Bet’s team maximized the opportunity for interviews, private meetings, and networking, laying the groundwork for upcoming partnerships and initiatives. Stay tuned for the upcoming interviews with SBC News, featuring expert insights from Uri Poliavich, CEO, and David Yatom Hay, Soft2Bet’s General Counsel.

The company also shared an important announcement about the Italian Licence obtaining. With this strategic venture, Soft2Bet will collaborate with the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM), Italy’s regulatory body for online gambling, ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Soft2Bet also plans to certify the platform in the Italian market, furthering its operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

What’s next: G2E Las Vegas and SiGMA Malta

The momentum doesn’t stop with SBC Barcelona. Soft2Bet will soon attend several upcoming industry-leading events, including G2E Las Vegas (October 9-12) and SiGMA Malta (November 13-17).