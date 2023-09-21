Soft2Bet takes aim at Italian igaming market through strategic licensing

Soft2Bet also plans to certify its platform in the Italian market.

Press release.- Soft2Bet is set for strategic expansion into the Italian market through its recent acquisition of a Maltese company holding an Italian license. This key move is aligned with Soft2Bet’s mission to offer world-class online gaming services in regulated markets across the globe and strengthen its foothold in Europe.

David Yatom Hay, Soft2Bet’s general counsel, said, “We at Soft2Bet are happy to deepen our European presence with this exciting venture into the Italian market.

“This is yet another example of Soft2Bet’s steadfast commitment to expand its regulatory portfolio. We’re confident that Italian operators will greatly benefit from what Soft2Bet has to offer to the market.”

Going forward with this strategic venture, Soft2Bet will actively collaborate with the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli (ADM), Italy’s regulatory body for online gambling, ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Soft2Bet also plans to certify its platform in the Italian market, a move that will further its operational excellence and customer satisfaction. Following the certification process, Soft2Bet aims to position itself as a platform provider in the Italian market.