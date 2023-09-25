Soft2Bet announces partnership with 7777 gaming

Soft2Bet expands its global casino offerings with a strategic partnership, welcoming 7777 Gaming’s 100+ online casino games to their diverse portfolio.

Press release.- Soft2Bet partners with 7777 gaming. The collaboration expands Soft2Bet’s already diverse range of casino providers, adding 7777 gaming to its global casino content that powers impressive worldwide portfolio of brands, including Betinia.dk, Betinia.se, Betinia.com, Yoyocasino.se, and Yoyocasino.com. The partnership features the complete array of over 100 online casino games from 7777 gaming.

Elena Shaterova, CCO at 7777 gaming, commented: “Joining forces with Soft2Bet allows us to become part of a robust and extensive online gaming community. Our games cater to a wide array of players, ranging from experienced players to newcomers. We are confident that our partnership with Soft2Bet will be beneficial for both companies, and we can’t wait to collaborate with their highly-skilled team.”

George Wadsworth, head of Casino at Soft2Bet, confirmed this statement, saying: “7777 gaming’s extensive portfolio enriches our platform, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide a tailored experience for every type of player. As we continue to expand into new regulated markets, partnerships like this one are integral to our strategy for sustained growth and excellence. We are thrilled to work closely with 7777 gaming to deliver an engaging and immersive gaming experiences for our customers.”

The new partnership agreement underscores Soft2Bet’s commitment to offering the most diverse and high-quality gaming across the company’s brands.