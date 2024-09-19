Christian Reinhard is the Merkur Group's new Board member for Technology and Development.

Christian Reinhard takes over from Werner Kurt Schroer who has resigned from his seat on the Management Board for health reasons.

Press release.- The Merkur Group has appointed Christian Reinhard as its new Management Board member with responsibility for Technology and Development.

The 50-year-old computer scientist succeeds Werner Kurt Schroer, who has resigned from his seat on the Management Board for health reasons, after 19 successful years. Mr Schroer will, however, remain at the service of the group in an advisory capacity.

Company founder and chairman of the Management Board Paul Gauselmann, said: “We would like to thank Mr Schroer for the extraordinarily successful years with us. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Mr Reinhard to the Management Board.

“Mr Reinhard’s appointment as Board member responsible for Technology and Development ensures continuity in the area of development that is so important for the corporate group while also creating scope for fresh ideas. We wish Mr Reinhard every success in his new role as well as the necessary element of luck.”

Christian Reinhard has over 20 years of experience in the series development of automotive electronics. He has developed a wide range of technologies in his career to date, including navigation systems, cluster instruments, driver assistance systems and connected-car systems, which are installed in a large number of vehicles worldwide today.

In addition to his expertise in technology, Mr Reinhard has more than 15 years of experience in leadership and in the structuring of internationally dispersed teams of developers, which also arise in the Merkur Group. Most recently he was responsible for a team of 3,500 developers and was instrumental in the development and sign-off of safety-critical systems that, like the gaming machine industry, are subject to strict regulatory requirements.

He obtained his degree in computer science from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. On the subject of his move to the Merkur Group, Christian Reinhard said: “Having devoted my 23 years of professional life to the development of high-quality mobility experiences, I am looking forward to a new challenge in a dynamic and creative environment.

“I find the gaming industry particularly fascinating because of the collaboration between a wide variety of disciplines – art, design, mathematics, programming, data security and electronics development – and the opportunity to create unforgettable moments of entertainment and enjoyment of gaming.”