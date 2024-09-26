Merkur Group pays tribute to David Orrick

The Merkur family, as well as the Board members of the Merkur Group and the management of adp Merkur GmbH, are united in deep mourning.

The company remembered David Orrick, who passed away on September 13 at the age of 75.

Press release.- The Merkur Group honoured the memory of David Orrick, regarded as a true veteran of the international entertainment industry, who passed away on September 13 at the age of 75. Over the past decades, he worked with numerous renowned gaming companies, supported and founded several gaming organisations, and was internationally recognised as an outstanding industry expert.

In 2016, the British national joined the Merkur Group, where he served as director of industry relations for the Merkur Gaming division until 2023. Through his tireless dedication, he played a pivotal role in the continuous growth and success of Merkur Gaming, the international development and distribution brand of the German-based Merkur Group.

Jürgen Stühmeyer, management board member, Merkur Sales, said: “Only a few were as familiar with the world of gaming and its protagonists as David was. He stood out with a wealth of experience and unmatched expertise in his field, which greatly contributed to strengthening our international market presence.

“He was a valued and important companion – both within the Merkur Group and especially across the entire international media landscape of the gaming industry.”

David Orrick’s humorous, approachable, and consistently professional demeanour made him a particularly well-liked industry representative, who over the decades forged countless deep personal connections within the industry. Especially his iconic conclusion to every opening speech at press events – “And the agenda is: there is no agenda” – earned him a special place in the hearts of the entire trade press community. His passion and dedication to gaming were reflected not only in his character but especially in his numerous publications, earning him several prestigious awards and accolades, including, most recently, the Jimmy Thomas Outstanding Contribution Award.

“The entire Merkur family, as well as the Board members of the Merkur Group and the management of adp Merkur GmbH, are united in deep mourning and extend their heartfelt thanks to David Orrick for his extraordinary commitment. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were close to him,” the company said.