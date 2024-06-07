Allwyn owner expects to cut ties with Gazprom

UK politicians had criticised the time it was taking to resolve the issue.

UK.- Allwyn, the Czech lottery giant that now runs the UK National Lottery, appears set to finally cut its remaining ties with Russia’s Gazprom. According to The Guardian, MND, a subsidiary of Swiss-based KKCG linked to Allwyn owner Karel Komárek, will buy Gazprom’s remaining stake in Moravia Gas Storage (MGS).

Questions had been raised in the UK about Komárek’s link to MGS, which owns underground gas storage in the Czech Republic. Until recently, the company was reportedly 50 per cent owned by Gazprom. That stake has since been reduced to 3 per cent, with that holding to be acquired by MND by the end of the month.

The former Conservative Party leader and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Gambling Harm Iain Duncan Smith said: “This matter has finally been resolved but it is highly questionable as to why it has taken so long and deeply concerning that it has been so difficult to just get transparent information about one of the UK’s largest public sector contracts.”

Meanwhile, the Health Lottery operator, Northern & Sell, one of the four candidates that entered the tender for the new UK National Lottery licence, is suing the Gambling Commission. It’s reportedly seeking £20m in damages.