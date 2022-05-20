Last days of registration for the Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook

The festival will take place between 23-27 May.

Informative sports betting content sessions run throughout the week beginning 23 May. It includes an extended interview with Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén.

Press release.- Kambi is putting in place final preparations for its online Festival of Sportsbook. It is a week-long sports betting content series which returns for a second time. This year it features an interview with CEO Kristian Nylén and topics ranging from odds making to the future of esports.

Registrations are open for more than 10 public sessions. They kick-off on Monday 23 May and enable viewers to curate their own Festival experience, with the range of sessions providing topics relevant to a wide audience.

According to the company, thousands tuned in last year for the debut Festival of Sportsbook with this year promising to be bigger and better, getting underway with an Executive Roundtable featuring senior leaders from across the industry.

See also: Kambi Group held its Annual General Meeting 2022

Agenda

Nylén will speak on Monday 23 May. He will discuss subjects including Kambi’s path to market leadership, the modern landscape of the sports betting industry and how Kambi is preparing for the opportunities of the future.

Kambi will also welcome external speakers from organisations including the International Betting Integrity Association and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. Topics across the week will include the ‘Lifecycle of a Price’ and a look at the future of esports betting with Abios Founder and CEO Oskar Fröberg.

Gerard Starkey, SVP of Marketing & Communications at Kambi, said: “We are delighted to welcome the industry back to the Kambi Festival of Sportsbook. It is an event which brings together experts from across Kambi and the wider sports betting sector, for what is shaping up to be a deep and engaging week of content informing on a fantastic breadth of topics.”

See also: Kambi signs mobile sportsbook agreement with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment