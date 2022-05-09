Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook content agenda revealed

Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook will take place between 23-27 May.

Week-long content series powered by the world’s leading sports betting provider returns for 2022.

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s trusted sports betting partner, is delighted to unveil the agenda for its upcoming Festival of Sportsbook, a week-long online content series which will see Kambi’s global team and a number of external experts inform on a range of sports betting industry topics.

Taking place between 23-27 May, the festival will feature a series of public sessions, looking at topics including esports, sports betting integrity and how Kambi leverages its extensive network data to deliver best-in-class sports betting experiences.

Beginning with an opening address from Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén and chief commercial officer Cecilia Wachtmeister, the festival will also see Kambi’s SVP product compliance Oliver Lamb and head of delivery management Clara Shen explore how Kambi supports partners in navigating local regulations to launch sportsbooks at speed. The digital event will also see Kambi deliver a series of in-depth, invite-only sessions for partners.

Wachtmeister said: “Following the success of Kambi’s inaugural Festival of Sportsbook in 2021, we are delighted to be bringing the event back for 2022, delivering an extensive range of sessions that will cover the full breadth of the sports betting landscape.

“With a number of external speakers on board to complement Kambi’s expertise, we look forward to welcoming the industry to what is sure to be an engaging and informative event.”

To view the agenda, register for updates and add festival sessions to your calendar, please visit kambi.com/festival.