Kambi Group held its Annual General Meeting 2022

Press release.- Today, May 17, Kambi Group held the Annual General Meeting. According to the company, 14 resolutions were presented at the meeting. And 12 ordinary resolutions were approved.

These are:

Consolidated Financial Statements (Annual Report) and the Financial Statements of the Company 2021 were approved;

Remuneration report 2021 was approved;

Number of Board Members 2022 was approved;

Board Members’ fees 2022 were approved;

Lars Stugemo, Anders Ström, Patrick Clase, Marlene Forsell and Cecilia de Leeuw were re-elected as Directors;

Lars Stugemo was appointed Chairman;

Guidelines on the appointment and composition of the Nomination Committee were approved;

Mazars Malta were re-appointed as external auditors;

All two extraordinary resolutions obtained one majority of two required in terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act, and in terms of Articles 48B.2 of the Articles of Association of the Company. To this end, an Extraordinary General Meeting is being convened within 30 days of today’s Annual General Meeting, as per proviso in the same Clause and Articles, to take a fresh vote on the proposed resolutions.

On the other hand, Kambi has already unveiled the agenda for its upcoming Festival of Sportsbook, a week-long online content series which will see Kambi’s global team and a number of external experts inform on a range of sports betting industry topics.

Taking place between 23-27 May, the festival will feature a series of public sessions, looking at topics including esports, sports betting integrity and how Kambi leverages its extensive network data to deliver best-in-class sports betting experiences.

Beginning with an opening address from Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén and chief commercial officer Cecilia Wachtmeister, the festival will also see Kambi’s SVP product compliance Oliver Lamb and head of delivery management Clara Shen explore how Kambi supports partners in navigating local regulations to launch sportsbooks at speed. The digital event will also see Kambi deliver a series of in-depth, invite-only sessions for partners.