Las Vegas Sands donates $100,000 to Teach for America Nevada

TFA Nevada works with more than 50 partner schools, primarily in the Clark County School District.

US.- Las Vegas Sands has contributed $100,000 through Sands Cares to Teach for America (TFA) Nevada for recruitment efforts and the RootED Fellowship. The funds will assist in expanding a network of 800 TFA education leaders in Southern Nevada by 2025.

Teach for America is a national leadership development organisation founded in 1990. TFA Nevada had 87 corps members in the 2023-24 school year and works with more than 50 partner schools, primarily in the Clark County School District. Half of the Sands Cares funding will support the RootED Fellowship, which provides grants to retain TFA corps members who have completed their initial two-year commitment to the organisation.

Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, said: “TFA Nevada is a vital resource for the public education system in Southern Nevada, and we want to help increase its impact by supporting efforts to retain and recruit high-quality educators. TFA’s work aligns with our focus on ensuring our communities maintain a strong educational foundation and closing gaps in access to resources that improve student outcomes.”

Sean Parker, executive director at Teach for America Nevada, added: “This Sands Cares contribution is an investment in Nevada’s future. This critical support helps us recruit and retain diverse and talented educational leaders who accelerate the progress of young Nevadans in their journey toward economic mobility.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in April

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 6.9 per cent year-on-year and an all-time April record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666m, up 6.6 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, an 8.4 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year.