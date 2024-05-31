Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.24bn in April

Revenue increased 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.24bn in gaming revenue in April. That’s an increase of 6.9 per cent year-on-year and an all-time April record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666m, up 6.6 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, an 8.4 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year.

Slots accounted for $886.8m of all revenue for the month, up 5.8 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 9 per cent to $353.4m. Nevada sportsbooks won $30.8m, down 5 per cent compared to April 2023. Sportsbook wagers totalled $569.2m, down 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

Nevada collected $70.2m in percentage fees during the month based upon the taxable revenues generated in April 2024. This represents a 4.18 per cent (or $2.8m) increase compared to May 2023, when percentage fee collections were $67.4m.