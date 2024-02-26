Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority signs deal with AFC Bournemouth

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has signed a multi-year partnership.

US.- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has announced a partnership with Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. The multi-year deal will see the Visit Las Vegas logo featured on the team’s training kit, in-stadium exposure and matchday activations.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, said: “We are grateful to AFC Bournemouth for their partnership and bringing us the opportunity to expand our sports brand internationally. We look forward to delivering some of Vegas’ signature energy directly to Vitality Stadium throughout the remainder or this season and beyond.”

Jim Frevola, AFC Bournemouth president of business operations, added: “I’m excited to announce this partnership as it’s a great fit for both parties. Our ownership has roots in Vegas, and with the city itself fast becoming an important sporting destination, this makes for a strong relationship. I’m thankful to all at LVCVA for working with us to make this happen, and I look forward to seeing what we can create together.”

The team’s connection to Las Vegas started in 2022 when Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, invested in the Premier League club. Since then, the team has announced a community partnership with the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club (DVLSC).

Nevada sets record for Super Bowl bets

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported record wagering on the Super Bowl with $185.6m bet across the state’s 182 sportsbooks. Total bets increased by 21 per cent compared to 2023 and exceeded the previous high of $179.8m in 2022. It was the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A 3.7 per cent hold meant sportsbooks’ win was $6.8m.

NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick said: “The Nevada Gaming Control Board congratulates and thanks all the stakeholders involved for successfully delivering such a spectacular event from the state of Nevada.”