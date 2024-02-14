Nevada sets record for Super Bowl bets

Some $185.6m was bet across 182 sportsbooks.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported record wagering on Sunday’s Super Bowl with $185.6m bet across the state’s 182 sportsbooks. Total bets increased by 21 per cent compared to 2023 and exceeded the previous high of $179.8m in 2022.

It was the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas. A 3.7 per cent hold meant sportsbooks’ win was $6.8m.

NGCB chairman Kirk Hendrick said: “The Nevada Gaming Control Board congratulates and thanks all the stakeholders involved for successfully delivering such a spectacular event from the state of Nevada.”

The geolocation data firm GeoComply saw 8.5 million active accounts across all states where online sports betting is legal at the weekend. That’s a 15 per cent increase compared with last year’s Super Bowl. In the two weeks leading up to the match, 1.77 million new users signed up for legal online sports betting accounts.

