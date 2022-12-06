Lady Luck Games signs major distribution agreement with Microgame for the Italian market

Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio to players in one of Europe’s largest online markets.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, is set to enter one of Europe’s largest and most established online markets due to its agreement with leading aggregation platform, Microgame.

The flexibility that characterizes the multi-channel offer has allowed Microgame to obtain the greatest presence and distributor in the territory, a privileged gateway to the nationally regulated market. The Microgame network powers more than 50 operators and includes over 130 brands.

With this agreement, Lady Luck Games will offer its game portfolio to players in one of Europe`s largest online markets. Italian players will now have a chance to play Lady Luck Games` top-performing titles, such as The Treasures of Tizoc, Mr Alchemister, Valholl: Wild Hammers, Beetle Bailey, Astro Anna and the company`s newest release SpinJoy Society Megaways.

Mads Jørgensen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Italy is the second biggest market in Europe, and we are delighted to enter it with Microgame, who is the quintessential strategic Italian partner. This is a significant step for us and one of many more to come”.

Marco Castaldo, Chief Executive Officer, of Microgame said: “We aim to provide the best possible online experience. Lady Luck Games products are eye-catching and entertaining. We are excited to partner with this young provider and look forward to a fruitful collaboration”.