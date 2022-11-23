Lady Luck Games releases first Megaways slot SpinJoy Society Megaways

Swedish game provider Lady Luck Games has today announced the release of its newest title SpinJoy Society Megaways™.

Press release.- SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is a reboot of its first-ever release. The slot features six reels, each varying in size between 2 and 7 symbols. Big prizes are on offer thanks to the Megaways mechanic which can see a maximum of 117,649 paylines come into play.

On each spin, players can land Coins and Coin collect symbols. When there is at least one Coin collect symbol on the reels all the coins are collected and paid for. If more than one Coin collect symbol is present on the reels wins are multiplied by the amount of Coin collect symbols in play.

Landing at least three Free Spins symbols anywhere on the reels will trigger the Free Spins bonus round. The first three Free Spin symbols grant 10 Free Spins. Each additional Free Spin symbol awards 5 more Free Spins.

Players land a maximum of 42 Free Spin symbols in a single spin, this awards a total of 205 Free Spins. During the bonus game multipliers can also appear, the multiplier starts a 1x and increases by one following each win with no upper limit.

Should impatient players wish to bypass base gameplay they can utilise a Buy Bonus feature and enjoy the Free Spins Bonus round whenever they wish

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is a combination of a classic fruity themed slot, with innovative Megaways™ mechanics.

“With a number of great features including Free Spins, coins collectors, and multipliers we thoroughly believe that this slot will be a highlight in the lobbies of our clients.”